Blue Angel is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by AB Yachts.

AB Yachts was founded in 1992 with the aim to create a product of reference in the world of pleasure yachting.

Design

Blue Angel measures 28.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.6 feet and a beam of 6.45 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 65 tonnes.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by AB Yachts.

Model

Blue Angel is a semi-custom AB 92 model.

Other yachts based on this AB 92 semi-custom model include: Anthea, Azul 5, Silver Mama.

Performance and Capabilities

Blue Angel has a top speed of 55.00 knots and a cruising speed of 45.00 knots. She is powered by 3512b caterpillar engines.

Blue Angel has a fuel capacity of 10,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,498 litres.

Accommodation

Blue Angel accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.