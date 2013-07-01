Blue Angel is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Arno Shipyard.

Blue Angel is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Arno Shipyard.

Design

Blue Angel measures 34.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.22 metres and a beam of 7.35 metres.

Blue Angel has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Her interior design is by Guido de Groot Design.

Blue Angel also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Performance and Capabilities

Blue Angel has a top speed of 36 knots. She is powered by a triple waterjets propulsion system.

Blue Angel has a fuel capacity of 16,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

She also has a range of 600 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Blue Angel accommodates up to 8 guests in 7 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Blue Angel has a hull NB of 34/02.