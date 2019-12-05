Blue Attraction is a custom motor yacht launched in 1983 by Amels in Makkum, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2006.

AMELS are masters in the art of modern Dutch high-value yacht building. The yard is the largest superyacht facility in the Netherlands and one of the top superyacht builders in the world. In 2007 AMELS launched the successful LIMITED EDITIONS – five motor yacht designs ranging from 55 to 83 metres with exteriors by award-winning British designer Tim Heywood.

Design

Blue Attraction measures 36.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.60 metres and a beam of 7.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 225 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Blue Attraction has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Diana Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by Birgitta Sylvan Hedvall.

Blue Attraction also features naval architecture by Diana Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Blue Attraction has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Blue Attraction is a custom motor yacht launched in 1983 by Amels in Makkum, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2006.

AMELS are masters in the art of modern Dutch high-value yacht building. The yard is the largest superyacht facility in the Netherlands and one of the top superyacht builders in the world. In 2007 AMELS launched the successful LIMITED EDITIONS – five motor yacht designs ranging from 55 to 83 metres with exteriors by award-winning British designer Tim Heywood.

Design

Blue Attraction measures 36.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.60 metres and a beam of 7.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 225 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Blue Attraction has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Diana Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by Birgitta Sylvan Hedvall.

Blue Attraction also features naval architecture by Diana Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Blue Attraction has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Blue Attraction has a fuel capacity of 33,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,600 litres.

She also has a range of 3,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Blue Attraction accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Blue Attraction is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 382.

Blue Attraction is a Lloyd's Register class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.