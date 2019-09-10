Blue Belle is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Mondomarine .

Blue Belle is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Mondomarine .

Design

Blue Belle measures 40.45 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 8.60 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 375 tonnes.

Blue Belle has an aluminium hull.

Her exterior design is by Cor D. Rover Design.

Her interior design is by Isabelle Blanchere.

Blue Belle also features naval architecture by Sydac.

Performance and Capabilities

Blue Belle has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Blue Belle has a fuel capacity of 50,000 litres, and a water capacity of 10,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Blue Belle accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Blue Belle is MCA compliant

Blue Belle is a Class ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of British.