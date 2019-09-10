Blue Belle
2003|
Motor Yacht
Blue Belle is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Mondomarine .
Mondomarine | The Next Sea Level
Design
Blue Belle measures 40.45 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 8.60 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 375 tonnes.
Blue Belle has an aluminium hull.Her exterior design is by Cor D. Rover Design.
Her interior design is by Isabelle Blanchere.
Blue Belle also features naval architecture by Sydac.
Performance and Capabilities
Blue Belle has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Blue Belle is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Mondomarine .
Mondomarine | The Next Sea Level
Design
Blue Belle measures 40.45 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 8.60 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 375 tonnes.
Blue Belle has an aluminium hull.Her exterior design is by Cor D. Rover Design.
Her interior design is by Isabelle Blanchere.
Blue Belle also features naval architecture by Sydac.
Performance and Capabilities
Blue Belle has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Blue Belle has a fuel capacity of 50,000 litres, and a water capacity of 10,000 litres.
She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Blue Belle accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.
Other Specifications
Blue Belle is MCA compliant
Blue Belle is a Class ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of British.