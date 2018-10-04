Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 14 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 31.59m
Year 1938

Blue Bird

1938

|

Motor Yacht

Blue Bird is a custom motor yacht launched in 1938 by Goole Shipyard and most recently refitted in 2008.

Design

Blue Bird measures 31.59 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 metres and a beam of 6.03 metres.

Blue Bird has a steel hull with a steel / wood superstructure.

Her exterior design is by G.L. Watson & Co..

Her interior design is by Bannenberg & Rowell Design.

Blue Bird also features naval architecture by G.L. Watson & Co..

Performance and Capabilities

Blue Bird has a top speed of 13 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Blue Bird is a custom motor yacht launched in 1938 by Goole Shipyard and most recently refitted in 2008.

Design

Blue Bird measures 31.59 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 metres and a beam of 6.03 metres.

Blue Bird has a steel hull with a steel / wood superstructure.

Her exterior design is by G.L. Watson & Co..

Her interior design is by Bannenberg & Rowell Design.

Blue Bird also features naval architecture by G.L. Watson & Co..

Performance and Capabilities

Blue Bird has a top speed of 13 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Blue Bird has a fuel capacity of 20,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Blue Bird accommodates up to 9 guests in 2 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

9
80 10 70

speed:

13Kn

cabins:

2

beam:

6.03m

crew:

6

draft:

3.2m
Related News
Featured Events