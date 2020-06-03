Length 26.48m
Year 2007
Blue Chip is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Canados.
Design
Blue Chip measures 26.48 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 6.45 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 70 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Her interior design is by Howard Dillday.
Blue Chip also features naval architecture by Canados.
Performance and Capabilities
Blue Chip has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots.
Blue Chip has a fuel capacity of 9,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,200 litres.
She also has a range of 400 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Blue Chip accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.
Other Specifications
Blue Chip has a Blue hull.
Blue Chip is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Italian.