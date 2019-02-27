The Blue Coast 88' shows modern and elegant lines perfectly integrated with the impressive interior volume. She is a high class yacht, elegant and refined, made for cruising with friends and family. This outstanding vessel represents Today an ideal means of living in communion with the sea. Her simple but efficient sailing plan, her comfort, and her luxurious amenities are undoubtedly the highest of her range. Built in recyclable Sealium aluminium, the BC88' is eco-friendly and shows very low emissions with consumption under power 40% less than power monohulls of the same size. The very efficient sailing plan allows for reducing even more the emissions with the possibility to sail in silent mode for hours.

The Blue Coast 88' is a four-deck sloop rigged catamaran. She has the level of comfort of a motor yacht while supplying the pleasure of a sail yacht. The performance under power is at high levels as soon as speed and long-range passage making are in concern. The total beam of the yacht is reduced to reasonable proportions in order to improve structural efforts and permit access to most marinas. The Blue Coast 88' is measuring 27 meters and with a beam of 12.50 meters making her incredibly spacious. Yet she is lightweight with only 75 tons.



Her impressive mast is measuring no less than 35 meters providing her with an uforgettable look! She enables for a world-wide cruising at respectable speeds with the maximum of security and an incredible comfort. The Blue Coast 88' offers a very appealing "double deck" interior architecture featuring a sea front master cabin which will meet all the requirements of demanding owners. The yacht also features three huge and comfortable guest cabins in spacious hulls. The impressive 360° sea view from the main salon is opened to the wide exterior cockpit offering a pleasant 'in-and-out' social area. The flybridge features an exterior helm station plus maneuvering area, and is completed with a spacious aft sunbathing area with a Spa.



The elegant exterior styling of the Blue Coast 88' combines various technical and luxury features like hydro & aerodynamic forces, comfort, design, ergonomics, interior arrangement and safety. The aft exterior salon is a large shaded terrace with an unobstructed view over the sea. An automatic sliding door integrates exterior settee with interior arrangement into a great social

gathering area. The terrace also features a big private lounge with all the necessary comfort. The aft stairs of each hull store lazarette compartments with garage and scuba diving equipment storage and offer direct access to the sea through retractable swim ladder. A hydraulic platform receiving the tender is situated aft between the two hulls facilitating bathing, and tender and

water sport operations. The forward deck gives access to the net and the manoeuvering areas.



Access to the top of the nacelle is provided by going up the stairs above the forward windscreen. Access to the flybridge is made from the aft terrace by going up the comfortable stairs on the starboard of the yacht. The helm station and hardware equipment are located forward for the

ultimate control. Two sunbathing areas are located on each side of the Spa and a central dining console allows for fully enjoyment of the al-fresco dining. The interior is built to the highest standards of comfort and luxury using lightweight yet refined

materials and state-of-the-art craftsmanship. The yacht is fully equipped with high-end entertainment including flat TV screen, latest audio and video systems, wireless internet access, etc.