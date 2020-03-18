Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 1 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 62.06m
Year 1959

Blue Dawn

1959

|

Motor Yacht

Blue Dawn is a custom motor yacht launched in 1959 by J.J. Sietas and most recently refitted in 2004.

Design

Blue Dawn measures 62.06 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.35 metres and a beam of 9.56 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 896 tonnes.

Blue Dawn has a steel hull.

Blue Dawn also features naval architecture by J.J. Sietas.

Performance and Capabilities

Blue Dawn has a top speed of 16 knots. .

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Blue Dawn accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 11 crew members.

Other Specifications

Blue Dawn has a hull NB of 452.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

16Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

9.56m

crew:

11

draft:

3.35m
Related News
Featured Events