Length 62.06m
Year 1959
Blue Dawn
Motor Yacht
Blue Dawn is a custom motor yacht launched in 1959 by J.J. Sietas and most recently refitted in 2004.
Design
Blue Dawn measures 62.06 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.35 metres and a beam of 9.56 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 896 tonnes.
Blue Dawn has a steel hull.
Blue Dawn also features naval architecture by J.J. Sietas.
Performance and Capabilities
Blue Dawn has a top speed of 16 knots. .
She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Blue Dawn accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 11 crew members.
Other Specifications
Blue Dawn has a hull NB of 452.