Blue Dawn is a custom motor yacht launched in 1959 by J.J. Sietas and most recently refitted in 2004.

Design

Blue Dawn measures 62.06 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.35 metres and a beam of 9.56 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 896 tonnes.

Blue Dawn has a steel hull.

Blue Dawn also features naval architecture by J.J. Sietas.

Performance and Capabilities

Blue Dawn has a top speed of 16 knots. .

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Blue Dawn accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 11 crew members.

Other Specifications

Blue Dawn has a hull NB of 452.