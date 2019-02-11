Blue Diamond is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2004 by H2X Yachts & Ships and most recently refitted in 2017.

Design

Blue Diamond measures 30.35 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.50 feet and a beam of 6.99 feet.

Blue Diamond has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Blue Diamond also features naval architecture by Gilles Vaton.

Performance and Capabilities

Blue Diamond has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 1,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Blue Diamond accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Blue Diamond flies the flag of the UK.