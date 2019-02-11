Length 30.35m
Blue Diamond is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2004 by H2X Yachts & Ships and most recently refitted in 2017.
Design
Blue Diamond measures 30.35 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.50 feet and a beam of 6.99 feet.
Blue Diamond has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.
Blue Diamond also features naval architecture by Gilles Vaton.
Performance and Capabilities
Blue Diamond has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. .
She also has a range of 1,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Blue Diamond accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Blue Diamond flies the flag of the UK.