Blue Diamond
2003|
Motor Yacht
Blue Diamond is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Custom Line .
Design
Blue Diamond measures 34.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.85 metres and a beam of 7.08 metres.
Blue Diamond has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.
Blue Diamond also features naval architecture by Custom Line .
Performance and Capabilities
Blue Diamond has a top speed of 28.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Blue Diamond has a fuel capacity of 18,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.
She also has a range of 700 nautical miles.
Other Specifications
Blue Diamond has a hull NB of 112/03.