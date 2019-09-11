Blue East is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Baglietto in La Spezia, Italy.



Design

Blue East measures 42.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.45 metres and a beam of 8.60 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 399 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Blue East has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Her interior design is by Studio Smania.

Blue East also features naval architecture by Baglietto .

Performance and Capabilities

Blue East has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Blue East has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Blue East has a fuel capacity of 75,000 litres, and a water capacity of 18,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Blue East accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Blue East is MCA compliant. She has a blue hull, whose NB is 10186.

Blue East is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of Italian.