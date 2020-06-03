Read online now
Blue Eyes

2009

Motor Yacht

Blue Eyes is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by CNL - Cantieri Navali Lavagna .

Design

Blue Eyes measures 42.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.75 metres and a beam of 8.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 312 tonnes.

Blue Eyes has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Blue Eyes also features naval architecture by CNL - Cantieri Navali Lavagna .

Model

Blue Eyes is a semi-custom Admiral 42 model.

Performance and Capabilities

Blue Eyes has a top speed of 29.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines

Blue Eyes has a top speed of 29.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines.

Blue Eyes has a fuel capacity of 25,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.

Accommodation

Blue Eyes accommodates up to 11 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Blue Eyes has a hull NB of 125.

Blue Eyes is an ABS, Maltese Cross A1 C.Y.S., AMS class yacht.

Build Team

11
29Kn

5

8.5m

7

1.75m
