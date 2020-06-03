Blue Eyes is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2007 by Pax Navi, in Turkey and most recently refitted in 2009.

Design

Blue Eyes measures 34.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 feet and a beam of 8.00 feet.

Blue Eyes has a steel hull.

Her interior design is by Erkan Özhan.

Blue Eyes also features naval architecture by Erkin Yağcı.

Accommodation

Blue Eyes accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Blue Eyes flies the flag of Bermuda.