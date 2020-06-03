We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 34m
Year 2007
Blue Eyes
Sail Yacht
Blue Eyes is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2007 by Pax Navi, in Turkey and most recently refitted in 2009.
Design
Blue Eyes measures 34.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 feet and a beam of 8.00 feet.
Blue Eyes has a steel hull.
Her interior design is by Erkan Özhan.
Blue Eyes also features naval architecture by Erkin Yağcı.
Accommodation
Blue Eyes accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.
Other Specifications
Blue Eyes flies the flag of Bermuda.