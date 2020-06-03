Read online now
Length 34m
Year 2007

Blue Eyes

2007

Sail Yacht

Blue Eyes is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2007 by Pax Navi, in Turkey and most recently refitted in 2009.

Design

Blue Eyes measures 34.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 feet and a beam of 8.00 feet.

Blue Eyes has a steel hull.

Her interior design is by Erkan Özhan.

Blue Eyes also features naval architecture by Erkin Yağcı.

Accommodation

Blue Eyes accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Blue Eyes flies the flag of Bermuda.

Build Team

guests:

10
speed:

-

cabins:

5

beam:

8m

crew:

8

draft:

3.2m
