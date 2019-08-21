We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Blue Guitar
1967|
Motor Yacht
Blue Guitar is a custom motor yacht launched in 1967 by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts.
Design
Blue Guitar measures 31.33 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.19 metres and a beam of 5.30 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 131 tonnes.
Blue Guitar has a steel hull.Her exterior design is by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts.
Blue Guitar also features naval architecture by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts.
Performance and Capabilities
Blue Guitar has a top speed of 12 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Blue Guitar has a fuel capacity of 11,500 litres, and a water capacity of 10,000 litres.
Accommodation
Blue Guitar accommodates up to 7 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Blue Guitar has a hull NB of 907.