Blue Heaven 2 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Admiral Yachts in Lavagna, Italy.

Headed by Founder & Chairman Giovanni Costantino, The Italian Sea Group is one of the biggest conglomerate of the world for constructions up to 200 m, having built 575 ships and yachts since 1942.

Design

Blue Heaven 2 measures 35.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 feet and a beam of 7.40 feet.

Blue Heaven 2 has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Luca Dini.

Blue Heaven 2 also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo and Admiral Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Blue Heaven 2 has a top speed of 31.00 knots and a cruising speed of 28.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Blue Heaven 2 has a fuel capacity of 24,500 litres, and a water capacity of 4,400 litres.

Accommodation

Blue Heaven 2 accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Blue Heaven 2 is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 112.