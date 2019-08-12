Blue Ice is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Baglietto in Varazze, Italy and most recently refitted in 2007.

Blue Ice is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Baglietto in Varazze, Italy and most recently refitted in 2007.

Design

Blue Ice measures 41.15 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 8.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 356 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Blue Ice has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Aldo Cichero.

Her interior design is by Porfiristudio.

Blue Ice also features naval architecture by Alcide Sculati.

Performance and Capabilities

Blue Ice has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 28.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Blue Ice has a fuel capacity of 40,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,800 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Blue Ice accommodates up to 9 guests . She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Blue Ice has a hull NB of 10169.

Blue Ice is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.