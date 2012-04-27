Blue Jay is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Tecnomar in Viareggio, Italy and most recently refitted in 2018.

Headed by Founder & Chairman Giovanni Costantino, The Italian Sea Group is one of the biggest conglomerate of the world for constructions up to 200 m, having built 575 ships and yachts since 1942.

Design

Blue Jay measures 36.50 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.40 feet and a beam of 7.30 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Blue Jay has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Luca Dini.

Her interior design is by Tecnomar .

Blue Jay also features naval architecture by Tecnomar .

Model

Blue Jay is a semi-custom Velvet 36 model.

Other yachts based on this Velvet 36 semi-custom model include: One O One, Double Shot.

Performance and Capabilities

Blue Jay has a top speed of 33.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system

Blue Jay is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Tecnomar in Viareggio, Italy and most recently refitted in 2018.

Headed by Founder & Chairman Giovanni Costantino, The Italian Sea Group is one of the biggest conglomerate of the world for constructions up to 200 m, having built 575 ships and yachts since 1942.

Design

Blue Jay measures 36.50 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.40 feet and a beam of 7.30 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Blue Jay has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Luca Dini.

Her interior design is by Tecnomar .

Blue Jay also features naval architecture by Tecnomar .

Model

Blue Jay is a semi-custom Velvet 36 model.

Other yachts based on this Velvet 36 semi-custom model include: One O One, Double Shot.

Performance and Capabilities

Blue Jay has a top speed of 33.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

Blue Jay has a fuel capacity of 16,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

Blue Jay accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Blue Jay is a Rina class yacht. She flies the flag of Spain.