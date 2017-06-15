Blue Leopard is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1963 by Wm. Osbourne & Sons .

Design

Blue Leopard measures 34.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.25 metres and a beam of 5.80 metres.

Blue Leopard has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Laurent Giles.

Laurent Giles is a UK-based studio of naval architects and yacht designers utilising the latest technology to achieve new standards in yacht design. Since producing its first yacht in 1927, the firm has amassed an impressive portfolio of over 1,300 designs.

Blue Leopard also features naval architecture by Laurent Giles.

Performance and Capabilities

Blue Leopard has a top speed of 12 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Blue Leopard accommodates up to 6 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.