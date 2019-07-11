Blue Magic is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Baglietto in Varazze, Italy.

Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership

Design

Blue Magic measures 32.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 metres and a beam of 7.40 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Blue Magic has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Ruggiero srl.

Ruggiero S.r.l. specialises in the design and engineering of motor yachts, collaborating with the most important Italian Shipyards and with international companies.

Blue Magic also features naval architecture by Baglietto .

Performance and Capabilities

Blue Magic has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Blue Magic is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Baglietto in Varazze, Italy.

Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership

Design

Blue Magic measures 32.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 metres and a beam of 7.40 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Blue Magic has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Ruggiero srl.

Ruggiero S.r.l. specialises in the design and engineering of motor yachts, collaborating with the most important Italian Shipyards and with international companies.

Blue Magic also features naval architecture by Baglietto .

Performance and Capabilities

Blue Magic has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Blue Magic has a fuel capacity of 50,000 litres, and a water capacity of 12,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Blue Magic accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Blue Magic has a hull NB of 10175.

Blue Magic is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Italy.