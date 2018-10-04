Blue Mamba is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Oceanline Shipyard.

Design

Blue Mamba measures 38.71 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.51 feet and a beam of 7.54 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 300 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Blue Mamba has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Mulder Design.

Mulder Design, a Netherland-based studio founded by Frank Mulder in 1979, is an independent company specializing in the design, naval architecture and engineering of luxury motor yachts.

Her interior design is by Studio Art Line - The Netherlands.

Blue Mamba also features naval architecture by Mulder Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Blue Mamba has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Blue Mamba is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Oceanline Shipyard.

Design

Blue Mamba measures 38.71 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.51 feet and a beam of 7.54 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 300 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Blue Mamba has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Mulder Design.

Mulder Design, a Netherland-based studio founded by Frank Mulder in 1979, is an independent company specializing in the design, naval architecture and engineering of luxury motor yachts.

Her interior design is by Studio Art Line - The Netherlands.

Blue Mamba also features naval architecture by Mulder Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Blue Mamba has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Blue Mamba has a fuel capacity of 25,200 litres, and a water capacity of 4,500 litres.

She also has a range of 2,800 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Blue Mamba accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Blue Mamba is MCA compliant, her hull NB is P973.

Blue Mamba is a Bureau Veritas class yacht.