Launched in 2005, the 60.35 metre superyacht Blue Moon stands testament to meticulous design by Donald Starkey and expert construction by Feadship. Custom-built, this superyacht was refitted in 2008 and is ideal for sole-family use or perfect for long-journeys with charter guests.

With space on board for 12 guests, accommodation consists of a full-beam on-deck master suite, with office and guest room / gym, measuring approximately 1200 sq ft. The grand Owner’s suite is joined by two twin cabins connected to two queen cabins to offer a layout transformation from cabin to full suite. Her layout also provides space for 13 staff of highly skilled yacht crew and her Captain, making life on the water idyllic, down to the last detail.

Her glass cylinder elevator, large skylight in the sundeck, touch-and-go helicopter pad and updated 1972 Riva tender are just some of the design elements on board. This quintessential family boat benefits from the input of designer, builder and owner. Her interiors, also created by Donald Starkey, are a rich make-up of dark woods and light creams, expertly blended to create a stately home feel on the water.