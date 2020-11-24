Blue Moon is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Hatteras Yachts.

Design

Blue Moon measures 24.40 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.70 feet and a beam of 6.40 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Blue Moon has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Blue Moon accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

Blue Moon flies the flag of the United States.