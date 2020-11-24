We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 24.4m
Year 2007
Blue Moon
2007|
Motor Yacht
Blue Moon is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Hatteras Yachts.
Design
Blue Moon measures 24.40 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.70 feet and a beam of 6.40 feet.
Performance and Capabilities
Blue Moon has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Blue Moon accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.
Other Specifications
Blue Moon flies the flag of the United States.