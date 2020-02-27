Blue Night is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Benetti.

Blue Night is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Benetti.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Blue Night measures 50.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.84 metres and a beam of 9.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 496 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Blue Night has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Stefano Natucci.

Blue Night also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Blue Night has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Blue Night has a fuel capacity of 83,900 litres, and a water capacity of 17,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,800 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Blue Night accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

Blue Night is MCA compliant, her hull NB is FB 224.

Blue Night is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.