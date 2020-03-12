Blue Papillon

"Less is more"

The focus of this project has been to design and pre-engineer a contemporary yet ageless yacht one that selectively incorporates today's most relevant and effective technical innovations rather than over-indulging in the abundance of technologies now available. German Frers and Rhoades Young Design designed a "less is more" superyacht with operational systems every bit as technologically lean and fit for purpose as her sleek lines and powerful rig would suggest.

With the elegant sense of purpose that is the hallmark of the legendary German Frers, this thoroughbred yacht will be equally in her element whether superyacht racing, family cruising in comfort and style, or passage-making between continents. Her powerful, easily-driven hull form has a narrow forward entry and a subtle sheer that elegantly balances the low profile deckhouse. Below the waterline the moderate draft, fixed bulb keel has a hydro-dynamically efficient short chord length and a fully balanced deep carbon spade rudder. A mechanical steering system ensures maximum sensitivity and responsiveness under sail.

The high aspect carbon rig from Rondal is designed to deliver low aerodynamic drag and powerful windward performance, while the in-boom furling system provides ease of handling even for a small crew. This will be a true's yacht.

The Frers team have focused on re-profiling the deck house; optimising the deck layout - now sporting both main and centre cockpits in addition to the owners' private cockpit and low-level Beach Deck aft; and further enhancing the GA to provide VIP accommodation for six guests in addition to the full-beam owners' cabin aft.

The quest for visual simplicity, light weight and minimal clutter has informed every step of the design process. The deck arrangement features margin-free flush deck hatches with concealed hinges, 'pop up' all-in-one cleats and fairleads, below-deck anchor system, and below-deck location of all winches except auxiliary drums for racing. A stern garage for the 5.3m tender is neatly situated out of sight beneath the expansive beach deck - itself an arresting feature that speaks of a yacht with attitude and style. With the yacht at anchor, the beach deck provides guests with an attractive and sheltered space for relaxation close to the sea, with grand stairs beckoning access to the swim platform just below. To launch the tender, the swim platform is angled down as a ramp and the stairs are swung up and clear: good examples of neat, smart, multi-functionality. An additional 3.4m crew tender is concealed beneath the foredeck.

Immediately forward of the beach deck, the' cockpit offers secluded relaxation with direct access from the' cabin below. Moving forward, the two independent helming stations occupy an ergonomically designed centre cockpit that offers commanding outboard views and comprehensive control of all sailing operations. A table and three chairs can be added to this cockpit to provide outside dining for up to eight people. Socially interlinked with the centre cockpit, the spacious main guest cockpit is sheltered by a permanent bimini and features a split seating arrangement that ensures exceptional comfort and security for groups of guests, whatever the sea state or angle of heel. This is, almost literally, an expansive area. The space flows seamlessly, via a stylish glass wall that slides down and out of view at the touch of a button, to become an open-air extension of the deck salon just two steps below.

The deck salon, a calm and elegant space enhanced by stunning natural light and panoramic exterior perspectives, is the social hub of the 43m. To port, a relaxed seating area for reading, conversation and games is complemented by an elevated, all-weather observation lounge offering exceptional views of maritime scenery and events. With the focus on employing relevant technology where it matters most, a further nav. station with autopilot steering is located here, immediately abaft the deckhouse windows. To starboard, a generous dining area offers every comfort and amenity for up to ten guests.

The interior design theme, from Rhoades Young, will focus on the creation of calm and informal interior spaces - contemporary in style but always warm and welcoming rather than cool and clinical. This area of the project remains work in progress but, as a general approach, it can be said that the use of light hues, textured fabrics and informed architectural detailing will ensure the human touch is never absent.

Natural lighting and ventilation will be employed wherever practicable, limiting the demand for energy-intensive technologies and so contributing to the calm and comfortable ambience created by the interior design theme.

Burgess from London was involved as owners' representatives in the successful completion of the transaction. Blue Papillon, launched in 2013, is currently raising awareness whilst cruising in the Caribbean.