Blue Princess Star is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Baglietto in Varazze, Italy.

Design

Blue Princess Star measures 34.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 7.20 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Blue Princess Star has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Her interior design is by Sandrine Melot Richesse Intérieure.

Blue Princess Star also features naval architecture by Baglietto .

Performance and Capabilities

Blue Princess Star has a top speed of 35.00 knots and a cruising speed of 30.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Blue Princess Star has a fuel capacity of 20,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,800 litres.

She also has a range of 650 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Blue Princess Star accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Blue Princess Star has a hull NB of 10192.

Blue Princess Star is a RINA class yacht.