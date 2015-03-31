Blue Quest II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Blue Quest II measures 25.00 metres in length and has a beam of 6.16 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Blue Quest II has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Blue Quest II accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.