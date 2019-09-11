Blue Scorpion
Motor Yacht
Blue Scorpion measures 42.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 8.60 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 398 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Blue Scorpion has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.
Blue Scorpion also features naval architecture by Baglietto .
Performance and Capabilities
Blue Scorpion has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Blue Scorpion has a fuel capacity of 75,000 litres, and a water capacity of 18,000 litres.
She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Blue Scorpion accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.
Other Specifications
Blue Scorpion has a hull NB of 10180.
Blue Scorpion is a RI class yacht. She flies the flag of Itay.