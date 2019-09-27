Read online now
Length 67m
Year 1995

Blue Shadow

1995

Motor Yacht

Blue Shadow is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Campbell Shipyards and most recently refit in 2017. She measures 67 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.3 metres and a beam of 11.8 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1293 tonnes.

Design

Blue Shadow has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Francis Design.

Performance and capabilities

Blue Shadow has a top speed of 16.5 knots and a cruising speed of 14 knots.

She is powered by 2 Deutz engines, and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

She is also fitted with 3 Deutz 404kW generators.

Accommodation

Blue Shadow accommodates 16 guests in 11 cabins, as well as 22 crew members.

Charter/Sale

Blue Shadow is not currently listed for sale on Superyachts.com.  

Amenities, Water Toys & Other Specifications

Tenders & Toys

• Airplane and other toys
• Platform for research trips, exploration or simply for use as a mega yacht support vessel
• Large diving and underwater operations facility (Two man dive chamber)
• Stabilisers underway ensure guest comfort
• An incredible 13,000nm range allows for uninterrupted enjoyment

Other specifications

  • She flies the flag of Bermuda

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

16
speed:

16.5Kn

cabins:

11

beam:

11.8m

crew:

22

draft:

4.3m
