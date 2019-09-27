Blue Shadow
Motor Yacht
Blue Shadow is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Campbell Shipyards and most recently refit in 2017. She measures 67 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.3 metres and a beam of 11.8 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1293 tonnes.
Design
Blue Shadow has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.
Her exterior design and interior design is by Francis Design.
Performance and capabilities
Blue Shadow has a top speed of 16.5 knots and a cruising speed of 14 knots.
She is powered by 2 Deutz engines, and uses a twin screw propulsion system.
She is also fitted with 3 Deutz 404kW generators.
Accommodation
Blue Shadow accommodates 16 guests in 11 cabins, as well as 22 crew members.
Charter/Sale
Blue Shadow is not currently listed for sale on Superyachts.com.
Amenities, Water Toys & Other Specifications
Tenders & Toys
• Airplane and other toys
• Platform for research trips, exploration or simply for use as a mega yacht support vessel
• Large diving and underwater operations facility (Two man dive chamber)
• Stabilisers underway ensure guest comfort
• An incredible 13,000nm range allows for uninterrupted enjoyment
Other specifications
- She flies the flag of Bermuda