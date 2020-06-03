Blue Shadow C
1964|
Motor Yacht
Blue Shadow C is a custom motor yacht launched in 1964 by Nuovi Cantieri Apuania .
Design
Blue Shadow C measures 50.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.70 metres and a beam of 8.35 metres.
Blue Shadow C has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Studio de Jorio.
Blue Shadow C also features naval architecture by Nuovi Cantieri Apuania .
Performance and Capabilities
Blue Shadow C has a top speed of 16 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Blue Shadow C has a fuel capacity of 106,000 litres, and a water capacity of 23,000 litres.
She also has a range of 6,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Blue Shadow C accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.