Blue Shadow C is a custom motor yacht launched in 1964 by Nuovi Cantieri Apuania .

Design

Blue Shadow C measures 50.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.70 metres and a beam of 8.35 metres.

Blue Shadow C has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Studio de Jorio.

Blue Shadow C also features naval architecture by Nuovi Cantieri Apuania .

Performance and Capabilities

Blue Shadow C has a top speed of 16 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Blue Shadow C has a fuel capacity of 106,000 litres, and a water capacity of 23,000 litres.

She also has a range of 6,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Blue Shadow C accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.