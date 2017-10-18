Blue Sky is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Cheoy Lee in Doumen, China.

Blue Sky is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Cheoy Lee in Doumen, China.

Design

Blue Sky measures 31.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 7.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 216 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Blue Sky has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Mulder Design.

Mulder Design, a Netherland-based studio founded by Frank Mulder in 1979, is an independent company specializing in the design, naval architecture and engineering of luxury motor yachts.

Blue Sky also features naval architecture by Mulder Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Blue Sky has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Blue Sky has a fuel capacity of 26,500 litres, and a water capacity of 3,780 litres.

Accommodation

Blue Sky accommodates up to 8 guests .

Other Specifications

Blue Sky has a hull NB of 4764.

Blue Sky is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the USA.