Luxury motor yacht Blue Sky was built in 1994 by Italian shipyard Codecasa. With an aluminium hull and superstructure, she features naval architecture by Codecasa, exterior design by Mulder Design, and the interior work of Gregotti Associati International. This twin waterjet propulsion yacht measures 31.2 metres and can accommodate up to eight guests.

Motor yacht Blue Sky was originally christened Blue Velvet when she left the shipyard in Viareggio and it was under this title that she won the Superyacht Design Society Award for the best motor yacht between 23 and 43 metres.

The luxury vessel’s layout is one of wide open deck spaces that include a full-width salon with huge windows that provide panoramic views. For sunbathing enthusiasts, the upper deck is the perfect spot to achieve sun-kissed skin. Access to this deck is granted by stairs on the fore and aft decks, with the aft deck boasting a large table and comfortable seating for lounging or dining of its own.

Amongst her three cabins are an indulgent owner’s suite and two double rooms. The crew is accommodated across three cabins.

Luxury yacht Blue Sky is powered by two MTU 2480hp engines that allow her to reach a maximum speed of 42 knots.

Featuring a dedicated crew, she is an excellent charter yacht for luxury vacations. The yacht cruises comfortably at 35 knots while her crew of five ensure the needs of every guest are met.

Blue Sky cruises South East Asia during the summer charter season and has a home port in Singapore.