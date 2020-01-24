Blue Sky is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Feadship in Kaag, Netherlands.

Blue Sky is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Feadship in Kaag, Netherlands.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Blue Sky measures 44.65 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.70 metres and a beam of 9.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 499 tonnes.

Blue Sky has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Voogt Naval Architects.

De Voogt Naval Architects is an international company specialized in the design of luxury motoryachts upto a length of 100 meters. All Yachts designed by De Voogt are fully detailed and custum built, for the exclusive export market.

Her interior design is by Bannenberg & Rowell Design.

Blue Sky also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Blue Sky has a top speed of 14.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Blue Sky has a fuel capacity of 40,450 litres, and a water capacity of 10,000 litres.

Other Specifications

Blue Sky is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 805.

Blue Sky is a Lloyds Register class yacht. She flies the flag of Hong Kong.