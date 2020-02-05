Blue Star is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by Burger Boat Company.

Founded in 1863, Burger is one of the oldest and most respected custom yacht builders in America and has delivered yachts which can be seen in ports around the world.

Design

Blue Star measures 26.52 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.00 feet and a beam of 6.20 feet.

Blue Star has an aluminium hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Blue Star has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots.

Blue Star has a fuel capacity of 16,086 litres, and a water capacity of 3,880 litres.

Accommodation

Blue Star accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.

Other Specifications

Blue Star flies the flag of the USA.