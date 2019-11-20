Read online now
Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi

Length 25.15m
Year 1995

Blue Symphonie

1995

Motor Yacht

Blue Symphonie is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Moonen Shipyards, in the Netherlands.

Moonen Shipyards builds fully custom and semi-custom steel-hulled superyachts, including a Displacement Series and an Explorer Series, as well as an all-aluminium Fast Yacht Series of semi-displacement superyachts, between approx. 20 and 45 metres (65 and 150 feet). All of exceptional, award-winning quality.

Design

Blue Symphonie measures 25.15 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.00 feet and a beam of 6.00 feet.

Model

Blue Symphonie is a semi-custom Moonen 83 Explorer model.

Performance and Capabilities

Blue Symphonie has a top speed of 13.50 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by 2 3508b diesel engines

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

-
80 10 70

speed:

13.5Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

6m

crew:

-

draft:

2m
