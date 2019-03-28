Blue Too is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1999 by Alloy Yachts in Auckland, New Zealand and most recently refitted in 2008.

Blue Too is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1999 by Alloy Yachts in Auckland, New Zealand and most recently refitted in 2008.

Established in the early 1980s, the 100% New Zealand owned Alloy Yachts is a builder of high-quality sailing and motor yachts driven by a quest for excellence.

Design

Blue Too measures 33.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.40 metres and a beam of 7.60 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Blue Too has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Ron Holland Design.

Her interior design is by RWD.

Blue Too also features naval architecture by Ron Holland Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Blue Too has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Blue Too has a fuel capacity of 11,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,750 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Blue Too accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Blue Too has a hull NB of AY20.

Blue Too flies the flag of New Zealand.