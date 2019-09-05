Blue Trinity is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Overmarine .

Design

Blue Trinity measures 25.07 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.12 feet and a beam of 5.90 feet.

Blue Trinity has a GRP hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Blue Trinity has a top speed of 40.00 knots and a cruising speed of 30.00 knots.

Blue Trinity has a fuel capacity of 6,000 litres, and a water capacity of 600 litres.

Accommodation

Blue Trinity accommodates up to 7 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Blue Trinity flies the flag of British.