Length 25.07m
Year 1999
Blue Trinity
1999|
Motor Yacht
Blue Trinity is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Overmarine .
Design
Blue Trinity measures 25.07 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.12 feet and a beam of 5.90 feet.
Blue Trinity has a GRP hull.
Performance and Capabilities
Blue Trinity has a top speed of 40.00 knots and a cruising speed of 30.00 knots.
Blue Trinity has a fuel capacity of 6,000 litres, and a water capacity of 600 litres.
Accommodation
Blue Trinity accommodates up to 7 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.
Other Specifications
Blue Trinity flies the flag of British.