Blue Vision is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Benetti in Fano, Italy.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Blue Vision measures 43.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.54 metres and a beam of 9.26 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 456 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Blue Vision has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Susanne Skaf.

Blue Vision also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Blue Vision has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Blue Vision has a fuel capacity of 67,600 litres, and a water capacity of 11,200 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Blue Vision accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Blue Vision is MCA compliant, her hull NB is BV08.

Blue Vision is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the UK.