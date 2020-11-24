Bluebird is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Arno Shipyard.

Design

Bluebird measures 26.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.97 feet and a beam of 6.05 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Bluebird has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 350 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Bluebird accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.