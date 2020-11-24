We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 26m
Year 2004
Bluebird
Motor Yacht
Bluebird is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Arno Shipyard.
Design
Bluebird measures 26.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.97 feet and a beam of 6.05 feet.
Performance and Capabilities
Bluebird has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. .
She also has a range of 350 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Bluebird accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.