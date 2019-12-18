Bluemar II is a custom motor yacht launched in 1978 by Feadship in Kaag, Netherlands.

Bluemar II is a custom motor yacht launched in 1978 by Feadship in Kaag, Netherlands.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Bluemar II measures 38.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.34 metres and a beam of 7.01 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 214 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Bluemar II has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her interior design is by Studio Faggioni Yacht Design.

Bluemar II also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Bluemar II has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Bluemar II has a fuel capacity of 50,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,500 litres.

She also has a range of 2,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Bluemar II accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Bluemar II has a hull NB of 730.

Bluemar II is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of Netherlands Antilles.