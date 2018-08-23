Blueprint is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Princess Yachts.

Design

Blueprint measures 28.95 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.8 feet and a beam of 7 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Blueprint has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots.

Blueprint has a fuel capacity of 807 litres, and a water capacity of 55 litres.

Accommodation

Blueprint accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.