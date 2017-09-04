Blush is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Sunseeker in Poole, United Kingdom.

Blush is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Sunseeker in Poole, United Kingdom.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Blush measures 47.25 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.70 feet and a beam of 9.40 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 495 tonnes.

Blush has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Sunseeker.

Blush also features naval architecture by Sunseeker.

Performance and Capabilities

Blush has a top speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Blush has a fuel capacity of 60,000 litres, and a water capacity of 11,000 litres.

Accommodation

Blush accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

Blush is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 155/02.

Blush is a RINA class yacht.