Length 44m
Year 2013

BN 141

2013

|

Motor Yacht

BN 141 is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2013 by Bloemsma Van Breemen, in the Netherlands.

Design

BN 141 measures 44.00 metres in length.

BN 141 has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Pieter Beeldsnijder Design.

BN 141 also features naval architecture by Vripack.

Accommodation

BN 141 accommodates up to 1 guests .

Other Specifications

BN 141 has a hull NB of BN 141.

Build Team

1
