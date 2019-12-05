Motor yacht Boadicea was built in 1999 by Dutch shipyard Amels and even now remains a highly impressive and aesthetically pleasing superyacht. With a steel hull and aluminium superstructure, she features interior and exterior design by Terence Disdale. This twin screw diesel yacht measures 70.5 metres and can accommodate up to 14 guests.

Luxury motor yacht Boadicea was constructed for Australian media magnate Reg Grundy and has remained under his ownership ever since. The yacht takes her name from a legendary English warrior queen whose figure can be seen adorning the yacht’s funnel and inside near the dining room.

The superyacht boasts an incredible degree of interior volume and an abundance of open space spread across her five decks. The interior offers a choice of formal and informal areas that are highlighted by soft furnishings in beige and salmon-pink.

The layout has been designed so both intimate spaces and large entertaining areas are catered for. The vessel boasts nine separate dining areas, ranging from casual al fresco lounges to a formal saloon that can seat 16 guests at once. The main saloon follows in a similar vein with a large open space for party hosting and isolated nooks for more private conversations.

Obviously designed with entertainment in mind, the yacht features a 14 seat cinema, stage suitable for live entertainment, piano bar and a gym. Two custom-built Vikal tenders are stored in specially created tender bays on the main side deck. When she was originally built, the yacht had a real grass lawn on one of her upper aft decks to cater for the owners’ dogs when they travelled with them. The lawn space was now been removed.

The bright sundeck crowns the impressive vessel, boasting a lovely tiled swimming pool with a water jet-stream that allows guests to swim against a current. A fixed-stool bar, sun loungers and cocktail seating areas can also be found on the sundeck offering superior views.

Amongst her seven cabins are an indulgent master suite; four double guest cabins; and two twin guest cabins. The master suite features a private bathroom, dressing room with an immense closet and a massage room. The four double cabins all include en suite bathrooms and dressing rooms.

Luxury yacht Boadicea is powered by two Caterpillar 2,590 horsepower engines that allow her to reach a maximum speed of 18 knots. She can achieve a range of 5,000 nautical miles while cruising at a speed of 15 knots.

Featuring a dedicated crew, Boadicea is an excellent charter yacht for luxury vacations. The yacht cruises comfortably at 14 knots while her crew of 26 ensure the needs of every guest are met.

The luxury motor yacht is equipped with an armada of water toys to provide endless entertainment during any yacht charter. Onboard water toys include tenders, Wave Runners, a laser sailing dinghy, windsurfers, kayaks, waterskis, tows and a range of snorkelling and fishing equipment.

Boadicea cruises the Mediterranean during the summer charter season. The luxury vessel carries a Lloyd’s classification and is fully MCA compliant.