Bojangles is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Falcon Yachts .

Design

Bojangles measures 30.69 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 6.46 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 149 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Bojangles has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Bojangles also features naval architecture by Falcon Yachts .

Performance and Capabilities

Bojangles has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Bojangles is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Falcon Yachts .

Design

Bojangles measures 30.69 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 6.46 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 149 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Bojangles has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Bojangles also features naval architecture by Falcon Yachts .

Performance and Capabilities

Bojangles has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Bojangles has a fuel capacity of 10,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Bojangles accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Bojangles has a hull NB of 129.

Bojangles is a RIVA class yacht. She flies the flag of Isle of Man.