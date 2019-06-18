We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Bojangles
2004|
Motor Yacht
Bojangles is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Falcon Yachts .
Design
Bojangles measures 30.69 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 6.46 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 149 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Bojangles has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.
Bojangles also features naval architecture by Falcon Yachts .
Performance and Capabilities
Bojangles has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Bojangles is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Falcon Yachts .
Design
Bojangles measures 30.69 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 6.46 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 149 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Bojangles has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.
Bojangles also features naval architecture by Falcon Yachts .
Performance and Capabilities
Bojangles has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Bojangles has a fuel capacity of 10,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.
She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Bojangles accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Bojangles has a hull NB of 129.
Bojangles is a RIVA class yacht. She flies the flag of Isle of Man.