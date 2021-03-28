Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 1 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 27m
Year 2000

Bojaros

2000

|

Sail Yacht

Bojaros is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2000 by Gdansk & Jaroslaw and most recently refitted in 2002.

Design

Bojaros measures 27.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.40 feet and a beam of 6.44 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Bojaros has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 8.00 knots.

Bojaros has a fuel capacity of 7,400 litres, and a water capacity of 3,600 litres.

Accommodation

Bojaros accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

12Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

6.44m

crew:

4

draft:

2.4m
Featured Events