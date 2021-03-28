Bojaros is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2000 by Gdansk & Jaroslaw and most recently refitted in 2002.

Design

Bojaros measures 27.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.40 feet and a beam of 6.44 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Bojaros has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 8.00 knots.

Bojaros has a fuel capacity of 7,400 litres, and a water capacity of 3,600 litres.

Accommodation

Bojaros accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.