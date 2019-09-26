Bolaro is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Baglietto in Varazze, Italy.

Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership

Design

Bolaro measures 33.90 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.65 metres and a beam of 7.29 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 206 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Bolaro has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Bolaro also features naval architecture by Baglietto .

Performance and Capabilities

Bolaro has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 27.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Bolaro is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Baglietto in Varazze, Italy.

Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership

Design

Bolaro measures 33.90 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.65 metres and a beam of 7.29 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 206 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Bolaro has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Bolaro also features naval architecture by Baglietto .

Performance and Capabilities

Bolaro has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 27.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Bolaro has a fuel capacity of 26,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,800 litres.

She also has a range of 900 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

Bolaro has a hull NB of 10197.

Bolaro is an ABS class yacht.