Bold is a custom motor yacht launched in 2019 by SilverYachts in Henderson, Australia.

Design

Bold measures 85.00 metres in length and has a beam of 11.00 feet.

Bold has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Espen Oeino.

For over twenty years Espen Oeino International has been hard at work designing custom motor yachts for an international clientele from Japan in the East to Seattle in the West.

Her interior design is by SilverYachts.

Bold also features naval architecture by Espen Oeino.

Accommodation

Bold accommodates up to 16 guests in 8 cabins. She also houses room for up to 20 crew members.

Other Specifications

Bold is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 05.

Bold is a Lloyds class yacht. She flies the flag of Marshall Islands.