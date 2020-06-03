Length 38m
Year 1996
Bolero
1996|
Sail Yacht
Bolero is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1996 by Mengi-Yay.
Design
Bolero measures 38.00 metres in length and has a beam of 7.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 185 tonnes.
Bolero has a wood hull with a GRP superstructure.
Performance and Capabilities
Bolero has a top speed of 14 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
She also has a range of 1,020 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Bolero accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.