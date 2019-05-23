We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Boli Condorian
1979|
Motor Yacht
Boli Condorian is a custom motor yacht launched in 1979 by Codecasa.
Design
Boli Condorian measures 33.83 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.04 metres and a beam of 7.32 metres.
Boli Condorian has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Codecasa.
Boli Condorian also features naval architecture by Codecasa.
Performance and Capabilities
Boli Condorian has a top speed of 12.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Boli Condorian is a custom motor yacht launched in 1979 by Codecasa.
Design
Boli Condorian measures 33.83 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.04 metres and a beam of 7.32 metres.
Boli Condorian has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Codecasa.
Boli Condorian also features naval architecture by Codecasa.
Performance and Capabilities
Boli Condorian has a top speed of 12.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Boli Condorian has a fuel capacity of 37,850 litres, and a water capacity of 15,140 litres.
She also has a range of 2,700 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Boli Condorian accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Boli Condorian has a hull NB of F.25.