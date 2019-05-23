Boli Condorian is a custom motor yacht launched in 1979 by Codecasa.

Design

Boli Condorian measures 33.83 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.04 metres and a beam of 7.32 metres.

Boli Condorian has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Codecasa.

Boli Condorian also features naval architecture by Codecasa.

Performance and Capabilities

Boli Condorian has a top speed of 12.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Boli Condorian is a custom motor yacht launched in 1979 by Codecasa.

Design

Boli Condorian measures 33.83 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.04 metres and a beam of 7.32 metres.

Boli Condorian has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Codecasa.

Boli Condorian also features naval architecture by Codecasa.

Performance and Capabilities

Boli Condorian has a top speed of 12.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Boli Condorian has a fuel capacity of 37,850 litres, and a water capacity of 15,140 litres.

She also has a range of 2,700 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Boli Condorian accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Boli Condorian has a hull NB of F.25.