Bonefish is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Custom.

Design

Bonefish measures 25.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.50 feet and a beam of 11.00 feet.

Bonefish has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Bonefish also features naval architecture by Kelsall and AMC.

Performance and Capabilities

Bonefish has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Bonefish has a fuel capacity of 15,140 litres, and a water capacity of 1,703 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Bonefish accommodates up to 16 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

Bonefish is a Det Norske class yacht. She flies the flag of Marshall Islands.