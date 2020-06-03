We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 25m
Year 2009
Bonefish
2009|
Motor Yacht
Bonefish is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Custom.
Design
Bonefish measures 25.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.50 feet and a beam of 11.00 feet.
Bonefish has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.
Bonefish also features naval architecture by Kelsall and AMC.
Performance and Capabilities
Bonefish has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.
Bonefish has a fuel capacity of 15,140 litres, and a water capacity of 1,703 litres.
She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Bonefish accommodates up to 16 guests in 5 cabins.
Other Specifications
Bonefish is a Det Norske class yacht. She flies the flag of Marshall Islands.